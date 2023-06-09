Ancelotti slams Milan owner for firing Maldini

Real Madrid coach coach Carlo Ancelotti, who also coach and played for AC Milan, has expressed his disappointment and anger over the decision of the club’s owner Gerry Cardinale to fire Paolo Maldini as the technical director of the Rossoneri.

In an interview with Il Giornale, Ancelotti said that Cardinale showed a lack of respect for the history and tradition of Milan, and that he thought only about business and not about the sporting spirit.

“In Madrid, I’ve learned that history must always be respected,” said Ancelotti when asked about Maldini’s sacking.

“Here, Di Stefano, Amancio, Gento and Puskas are exclusive values still respected. What happened to Maldini proves lack of historic culture and lack of respect for Milan’s tradition. It’s true that you don’t win with history, but history teaches how to win.

“Football clubs that think priorities business to sporting merit are destined to fail.”

Ancelotti said that he hopes that Milan will continue to be competitive and successful in the future, despite the changes in the management. He said that he will always have a special bond with Milan and its fans, and that he will always support them.

“I hope that Milan will not lose their soul and their values, because they are part of their DNA. I hope that they will keep fighting for their goals, with passion and pride. I hope that they will make their fans happy, because they are the real strength of this club. I will always be a fan of Milan, because they are in my heart,” Ancelotti said.