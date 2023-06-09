 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ferland Mendy withdraws from France squad due to tibial pain

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has been forced to pull out of the France squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers due to a tibial injury.

Mendy, along with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, was initially included in Didier Deschamps’ 23-man squad for the matches against Gibraltar and Greece, but he has been replaced by Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout. Mendy’s absence is a setback for France.

Mendy’s injury also brings into question Eduardo Camavinga’s positioning for the upcoming games. Given that Mendy was replaced by Veretout, a midfielder, it could mean Camavinga now has a higher chance to move from central midfield to left-back.

Mendy will hope to recover in time to feature for Real Madrid’s pre-season tour in the US, as there will be no other games to participate beyond France’s two Euro qualifiers, and he’ll take some much needed time to heal.

