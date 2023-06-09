Managing Madrid Podcast: Kane ‘Plan B’ Options

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Nikola Jokic: unstoppable

How much would we have paid for Karim Benzema in 2018 knowing what we know now?

More thoughts on Harry Kane

Inside info from Lucas and Kane Plan B options

Horrible group stage losses in Real Madrid history and what I meant

In the heart of the 14th

Disappearance of 10s in modern football

Right-back options

Should Carlo Ancelotti’s time end now instead of next season?

Will Real Madrid bring back more english speaking content?

How much do we love pre-season?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)