Wait: 9 June 2023

Long summer ahead...

Real Madrid agree that Kane is the best possible Benzema replacement. However, they are not convinced signing a player for a huge fee is correct when Mbappe remains the main target. @COPE pic.twitter.com/IqtcMRKGgT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 8, 2023

️| Rodrygo does NOT want to play as a striker. He does not like that position. @relevo https://t.co/r6VIdLksaS — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 8, 2023

Kylian Mbappé is sending signals to Florentino Pérez that his signing is possible in 2024.



— @relevo pic.twitter.com/QKM6myKOBR — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) June 8, 2023

The “ghost” of Mbappe interfering with our plans again. Arguably, the chances for him to move away from PSG next season is bigger than last season. He already renewed and in 2024 will have completed more two seasons playing for PSG and at France, but we don’t have guarantee he’ll come. One reason we didn’t sign Haaland was because of Mbappe and here he is again reportedly impacting our signings one season earlier than his possible arrival.

Havertz: too expensive.

️| Real Madrid have no intention to pay €60M + add-ons for Kai Havertz. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/JpoFSB9u1U — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 8, 2023

This reporting rumors are interesting, right? One day we read “Real Madrid is all in for Havertz”, “The deal is happening”, but in the next day “Real Madrid don’t want to pay”.

Look at the below reporting:

️| JUST IN: If Real Madrid get an opportunity to sign Alphonso Davies THIS summer, they will NOT hesitate. @relevo pic.twitter.com/KPKS6pRcUw — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 8, 2023

Probably the “gets an opportunity” means “if the Davies fee is below than €50M”...

Considering the latest transfer windows, Real Madrid is very selecting in their approach to spend. The club is bringing Garcia back by spending very little. Brahim is also returning without spending. We were already nedeed a forward signing, now with Asensio and Benzema departures, we need 3. Is the club ready to spend or will they wait? We already know we don’t have enough squad depth, both in attack and fullbacks.