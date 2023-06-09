 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wait: 9 June 2023

Another Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Long summer ahead...

The “ghost” of Mbappe interfering with our plans again. Arguably, the chances for him to move away from PSG next season is bigger than last season. He already renewed and in 2024 will have completed more two seasons playing for PSG and at France, but we don’t have guarantee he’ll come. One reason we didn’t sign Haaland was because of Mbappe and here he is again reportedly impacting our signings one season earlier than his possible arrival.

Havertz: too expensive.

This reporting rumors are interesting, right? One day we read “Real Madrid is all in for Havertz”, “The deal is happening”, but in the next day “Real Madrid don’t want to pay”.

Look at the below reporting:

Probably the “gets an opportunity” means “if the Davies fee is below than €50M”...

Considering the latest transfer windows, Real Madrid is very selecting in their approach to spend. The club is bringing Garcia back by spending very little. Brahim is also returning without spending. We were already nedeed a forward signing, now with Asensio and Benzema departures, we need 3. Is the club ready to spend or will they wait? We already know we don’t have enough squad depth, both in attack and fullbacks.

