OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Fran García

The left-back will be unveiled next Monday.

By Lucas Navarrete
Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas - La Liga SmartBank Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Spanish left-back Fran García, who will sign a four-year contract with the club. Fran García will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player next Monday.

García is a product of Real Madrid's Academy. He spent the last few seasons away from the club but his performances and his consistency earned him the chance to return to the club. He will turn 24 years old this upcoming August.

The left-back spot has been a weakness for Madrid all season long because of Mendy's inability to stay healthy. Garcia should compete with him for the starting spot if he's able to handle the pressure well, so it will be an interesting battle for the starting left-back position.

