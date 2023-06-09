Alphonso Davies’ agent opens up on Real Madrid links and Bayern Munich contract situation

Alphonso Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, has spoken to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano about the rumours linking the Bayern Munich star with a move to Real Madrid. Huoseh revealed that he is a big fan of the Spanish giants, but also praised Bayern as a big club and said that no final decision has been made about Davies’ future.

Davies, 22, has emerged as one of the best left-backs in the world since joining Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019. The Canadian international has won two Bundesliga titles, one Champions League, and one Club World Cup with the Bavarian side, and has impressed with his ability to both defend and attack.

However, his contract situation at Bayern has sparked speculation about his possible departure. Davies’ current deal runs until 2025, but talks over an extension have stalled after the club sacked general director Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic this season.

Huoseh told Romano that he was in Munich to finalize a new deal for Davies, but everything changed overnight. He said:

“New deal was almost done. I was in Munich, and I woke up the next day… And I saw all the news.”

Huoseh also confirmed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Davies, but said that he has not received any official offer from them. He said:

“I’ve always been a big fan of Real Madrid, as a fan, you know 14 Champions Leagues. It makes you proud when you see someone you manage linked with Real Madrid.”

However, he also expressed his respect for Bayern and said that Davies is happy at the club. He said:

“Bayern is a big club, they have treated us very well. Alphonso loves the club and the fans. He has a good relationship with the coach and the teammates.”

Huoseh added that there has not been a final decision about Davies’ future and that he will wait for the situation at Bayern to settle down before resuming negotiations. He said:

“We haven’t made final decision. We want to see who will be the new director and what will be their plans for Alphonso. We are open to talk and we will see what happens.”