Managing Madrid Podcast: Evaluating every angle of a potential Harry Kane deal

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

Stance on a potential Harry Kane deal a week later

Predicting Madrid’s negotiation tactics with Levy

Real Madrid’s historic policy signing players aged 30+

Breaking down the Hazard contract termination and what it may mean from an Accounting perspective

Even if Haaland or Mbappe were guaranteed in 2024, is Harry Kane a better fit for this team?

Mbappe chase becoming embarrassing?

Detailed breakdown of Harry Kane’s previous injury record

Does desperation give youth, specifically the academy, a chance?

Expectations going into next season without a new #9

And more...

Join us on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping