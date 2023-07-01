Managing Madrid Podcast: Who will be Real Madrid’s next president after Florentino?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Ruben Skjerping, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Reflecting on Castilla’s heartbreaking elimination

The Aranda long distance Hail Mary

Spanish rules on the tiebreaker — nonsense?

What’s Alvaro Arbelos’s next role?

Will Davide Ancelotti leave before Carlo Ancelotti does?

Is Arbelos an exciting future manager?

The Guti what-if

Greatest La Fabrica player ever

How good was Santiago Bernabeu Yeste?

Who will be the next Real Madrid President?

What’s the best formation for Castilla?

Castilla’s CB track record

What happened to Jesus Vallejo?

Randal Kolo Muani

Does Arda Guler make sense for Real Madrid?

Revisiting the playing styles of 2016-2017 and 2014-2015

Biggest turning points in Real Madrid history?

Alfredo di Stefano saga

And much more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)