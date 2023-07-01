 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: July 1, 2023

Happy July Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Karim Benzema Real Madrid Farewell Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the 2017 Champions League Final with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

First Things First: Happy Birthday GOAT

Been So Long

So long

Soooo looooooooong

(Putting Out the Fire (with Gasoline) - David Bowie)

Some Words of Encouragement

Well I Mean... The Other Option is Usually Injured

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid