Odriozola eyes Real Sociedad return this summer -report

Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola could be on his way out of Real Madrid to join his former club Real Sociedad this summer, according to a report published today on MARCA. Odriozola’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2024 but the defender would be keen on leaving the Spanish capital to play more minutes elsewhere, per that same report.

Odriozola is quite simply not needed. Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho are all ahead of him in the rotation and Los Blancos will accept whatever decision he makes about his future. That means that Real Sociedad won’t have to pay any kind of transfer fee to sign the right-back away from Madrid.

Center-back Jesus Vallejo is in a similar position and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid manage to offload their contracts this summer, knowing that their presence in the current squad isn’t a priority.

Still, no other club will be willing to offer them the salary they currently earn in Madrid, so they will have to accept a salary cut if they want to leave the Spanish capital this summer.