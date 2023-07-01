Ferland Mendy receiving interest from Saudi Arabia -report

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy is receiving interest from Saudi Arabia and could be on his way out of the club, according to a report from Spanish radio station Cadena SER. A “huge offer” is coming Mendy’s way, per that same report.

Mendy’s contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2025 and it seems that the club is reluctant to give him the salary he wants. Reports from the Spanish press have suggested that Mendy’s agent insisted on getting a significant salary raise in recent years, but Madrid ultimately decided not to accept said request.

With Mendy spending most of the 2022-2023 season injured and Fran Garcia back in a Real Madrid uniform, it would not be shocking to see the French defender leaving the club this summer. His last performances —even when healthy— were disappointing and Madrid could be keen on letting him go if a decent offer comes their way.