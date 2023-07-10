 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Return: 10 July 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new
Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Pre-season begins.

In the morning, the players will pass their medical examinations. The first training session of the pre-season will begin at 5:30 pm. Some Castilla players will join those first team players.

Will Ancelotti change to 442?

Leonardo talks about Mbappé

Leonardo has talked about Mbappe.

Per AS, PSG is already planning next season without Mbappe. Leonardo might be right. Some of us are concerned about Mbappe behaviour in the locker room (and PSG decision to give him special powers definitely did not help), but he won a World Cup with France and helped them to reach another WC final. Mbappe behaviour isn’t the best, but maybe PSG is even a bigger problem.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid