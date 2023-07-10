Return: 10 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Pre-season begins.

‼️⚪️ The following players will train tomorrow:



Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Kroos, Lucas Vázquez, Valverde, Mendy, Ceballos, Odriozola and Vallejo. @marca pic.twitter.com/7VutWASSqV — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 9, 2023

In the morning, the players will pass their medical examinations. The first training session of the pre-season will begin at 5:30 pm. Some Castilla players will join those first team players.

‼️⚪️ Tomorrow, Carlo Ancelotti will decide the names of the Castilla players who will participate in the training with the first team. @RM4Arab, @AranchaMOBILE pic.twitter.com/YnUBi6okt8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 9, 2023

Will Ancelotti change to 442?

‼️⚪️ During a meeting with Florentino Perez & Jose Angel Sanchez, Carlo Ancelotti outlined the plan to move to a system with four midfielders starting. @relevo pic.twitter.com/oGs3fhOIcy — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 9, 2023

Leonardo talks about Mbappé

Leonardo has talked about Mbappe.

Leonardo (ex PSG director): "With his behavior in the last years, Mbappé has shown he can NOT lead a team. He's a great player but not a leader. Great goalscorer, but not a creator, it's hard to build a team around him." pic.twitter.com/p4nnShrJcc — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 9, 2023

Per AS, PSG is already planning next season without Mbappe. Leonardo might be right. Some of us are concerned about Mbappe behaviour in the locker room (and PSG decision to give him special powers definitely did not help), but he won a World Cup with France and helped them to reach another WC final. Mbappe behaviour isn’t the best, but maybe PSG is even a bigger problem.