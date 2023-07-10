Bellingham: “I’m ready to play, my knee is perfect”

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham talked to MARCA ahead of the team’s first training session. Los Blancos will take the field of the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at Valdebebas this Monday and Bellingham is ready to face the entirety of the pre-season.

“I’m feeling fine and I’m ready for the first training session. I’m ready to play and my knee is perfectly fine,” he said.

Bellingham ended the 2022-2023 season with an injury which raised some questions about the status of his knee, but it looks like he will be ready from the get go.

The routine medical checks on every player will be done during the morning, with the players completing their first training session in the afternoon. Modric, Carvajal, Nacho and Joselu will be given a few extra days after defending their countries in the last FIFA break which saw them compete for the Nations League title.