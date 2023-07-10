Real Madrid players go through their medicals ahead of pre-season start

The vast majority of Real Madrid’s 2023-24 squad went through their medical checks ahead of the start of the pre-season stage with the training sessions scheduled to begin this afternoon.

Some other players like Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal or Nacho Fernandez will rejoin the squad a few days later after playing in the recent Nations League games.

The squad will train in Valdebebas this week and then they will travel to the United States, where they will play four games before officially kicking the season off with an away game against Athletic Bilbao in August.

Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff will surely focus on getting every single player ready and conditioned enough for the start of the season. Athletic trainer Antonio Pintus will be in charge of creating a solid planning during the next few weeks. Ancelotti will also make sure to implement the tactics he wants to use this season.