Day Two: 11 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

The beginning.

Nice to see the new signings already training in the squad. Jude, Fran, Brahim and Arda already start preseason. We will have a full squad in 9 days.

Kroos guiding the youngsters

️| Toni Kroos was very attentive to the young players today. He acted as a captain and guided them. @relevo pic.twitter.com/nY4b2tMj5k — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 10, 2023

Arda show his talent in training

Will Mbappe finally come?

There are users that are certainly Mbappé will come this summer, but others are very certain he is not coming. What is going to happen?