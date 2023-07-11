 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Day Two: 11 July 2023

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

The beginning.

Nice to see the new signings already training in the squad. Jude, Fran, Brahim and Arda already start preseason. We will have a full squad in 9 days.

Kroos guiding the youngsters

Arda show his talent in training

Will Mbappe finally come?

There are users that are certainly Mbappé will come this summer, but others are very certain he is not coming. What is going to happen?

