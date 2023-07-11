Managing Madrid Podcast: What is Real Madrid’s best starting XI next season?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discusses:

Should Eder Militao play right back?

Arda Güller —can he be reinvented into a Luka Modric?

Is Xabi Alonso better suited than Zinedine Zidane in 2024?

Is Kyle Walker a good option?

Real Madrid’s best XI if Kylian Mbappe arrives

Start / bench / sell: Xabi Alonso, Casemiro, Claude Makelele

Will there be a formation change next season?

2022 - 2023 player of the season

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)