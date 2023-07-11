Rest of Real Madrid squad will rejoin the group in the United States next week

Real Madrid’s 2023-24 preseason kicked off this Monday, with a big portion of the squad going through their medical checks and the first training session under Carlo Ancelotti and physical trainer Antonio Pintus, who prepared an intense routine to improve the conditioning of the players going forward.

Los Blancos will travel to Los Angeles on July 20th and the rest of the squad featuring International players Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez will join the group in the UCLA campus, where they will stay for a few days before their trip to Houston.

Real Madrid will return to Spain on August 3rd right after the fourth and last pre-season game. The season opener against Athletic Bilbao will take place on August 12th, so Ancelotti’s men will have more than a week to keep improving their form ahead of the start of La Liga.