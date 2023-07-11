Official: Signe Bruun joins Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced the signing of 25-year-old Danish striker Signe Bruun.

The striker is brought in to replace the outgoing Esther González who was released by the club last season. Signe Bruun scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists last season whilst playing mainly as a backup striker to Eugénie Le Sommer and Ada Hegerberg in Olympique Lyonnais last season.

She also had spells in Paris and Manchester United where injuries mainly hampered her a lot. However, she will be hoping for a fresh start in Madrid and more minutes where she can rediscover her goal scoring prowess that she's known for. It’s also a good signing for Real Madrid as she provides a different profile from what they have and has plenty of European experience. Her aerial skills will definitely be a great use for Real Madrid as Las Blancas never had a profile that is skilled in air like her.