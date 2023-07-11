Official: Signe Bruun joins Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced the signing of 25-year-old Danish striker Signe Bruun.
#WelcomeBruun pic.twitter.com/1FLQIPBi2f— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) July 10, 2023
The striker is brought in to replace the outgoing Esther González who was released by the club last season. Signe Bruun scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists last season whilst playing mainly as a backup striker to Eugénie Le Sommer and Ada Hegerberg in Olympique Lyonnais last season.
She also had spells in Paris and Manchester United where injuries mainly hampered her a lot. However, she will be hoping for a fresh start in Madrid and more minutes where she can rediscover her goal scoring prowess that she's known for. It’s also a good signing for Real Madrid as she provides a different profile from what they have and has plenty of European experience. Her aerial skills will definitely be a great use for Real Madrid as Las Blancas never had a profile that is skilled in air like her.
