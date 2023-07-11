Day 2 of pre-season training: A gruelling session

Real Madrid continued their preparations for pre-season with an intense training session at Real Madrid City today. The team, led by Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Pinus, worked on various aspects of their physical fitness. Most of today’s two-hour session was fitness related and consisted of indoor gym work as well as gruelling outdoor cardio.

Real Madrid are preparing for their pre-season tour in the United States, which will see them face Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United, and AC Milan. The team will head to the United States next week, where several other Real Madrid players will join them.

The team will play their first friendly match against AC Milan on July 23rd at the Rose Bowl, where they will hope to show off their new players under Ancelotti’s guidance.

Real Madrid will return to Valdebebas tomorrow, Wednesday, for more intense physical training.