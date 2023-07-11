 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Day 2 of pre-season training: A gruelling session

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid continued their preparations for pre-season with an intense training session at Real Madrid City today. The team, led by Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Pinus, worked on various aspects of their physical fitness. Most of today’s two-hour session was fitness related and consisted of indoor gym work as well as gruelling outdoor cardio.

Real Madrid are preparing for their pre-season tour in the United States, which will see them face Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United, and AC Milan. The team will head to the United States next week, where several other Real Madrid players will join them.

BOOK YOUR SPOT: Managing Madrid Podcast in Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas.

The team will play their first friendly match against AC Milan on July 23rd at the Rose Bowl, where they will hope to show off their new players under Ancelotti’s guidance.

Real Madrid will return to Valdebebas tomorrow, Wednesday, for more intense physical training.

More From Managing Madrid

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2023/7/11/23790606/managing-madrid-podcast-what-is-real-madrids-best-starting-xi-next-season
Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid