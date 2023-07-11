LaLiga confirms racist insults to Eder Militao at Mestalla

LaLiga has confirmed that Real Madrid defender Eder Militao was also a victim of racist insults from some Valencia fans during the match played at Mestalla last season. The league’s legal representation has sent a letter to the court explaining that Militao was subjected to derogatory expressions of a racist nature and asking that he be offered to join the case.

The case was opened by the court number 10 of Valencia after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr denounced that he had received racist insults from Valencia supporters in the same match. Vinicius was sent off in the final minutes after defending himself from an attacker from Valencia player Hugo Duro, and later on social media denounced the racism that exists in Spain and LaLiga.

The court identified and summoned three alleged perpetrators, who were captured by the stadium’s camera system. Two of them testified in June and the third one did so on Tuesday. They face charges of hate crime and discrimination.