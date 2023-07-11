OFFICIAL: Lucía Rodríguez leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid announces on social media that Lucía won’t continue at the club next season. The 24-year-old right back leaves the club after two years and 50 matches played in white.

“Since I arrived, I have given my life for this club and these colors, proving to be as professional as possible and trying to repay the trust that was given to me,” says Lucía on social media.

Although Lucía had one more year in her contract, Relevo found out days before the announcement that there have been a mutual agreement to terminate the contract. According to Relevo, she’s leaving to Sevilla for next season.

Rodríguez had quite a bumpy season. Started off well in the first half of the season, however she did not get many chances in Champions League. Only 108 minutes in UWCL and none of them were in the official stages of the competition - all 108 only in the qualifiers. She also got just 719 minutes in Liga F in 11 matches and 90’ in the round of 16 of Copa de la Reina. Majority of her minutes were in the first part of the season as she disputed in only 4 matches in 2023. To compare that to 2021/22 season where she played 2036 minutes, her time on pitch was cut down to less than a half in 2022/23.

“I wish I could have helped the team more on the field and been able to contribute more to the victories and triumphs, but even though I couldn’t in this last stretch, I have always tried to help in everything that was in my power, and I have really emptied myself to be there when needed. I have a little thorn stuck in me for not having been able to get the first title with this shield and celebrate it together with you.”

Aside from these two years as Real Madrid player, she had also spent 3 seasons, from 2016 to 2018, in CD Tacón. Even though her professional career at Real Madrid didn’t turn out the way she expected it, there was no doubt she was always ready to give her all for this shirt. We thank her for all her efforts and wish her good luck in the future.