Bellingham misses group training, will nurse previous knee injury during the preseason

The midfielder did not train with the squad this Tuesday.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham missed Tuesday’s training session and worked indoors as he continues to nurse his previous knee injury, which prevented him from playing the last few games of the 2022-2023 season. Madrid are being extra cautious and have designed a specific plan for him during the current preseason.

The player felt really well after Monday’s training session, club sources told Managing Madrid. There is no pain on his knee yet Madrid feel like it would be better to manage his body during the first few weeks of the preseason stage in order to avoid any kind of risk.

It makes sense for Madrid to take this cautious approach as the club spent a lot of money on Bellingham’s signing. The player himself has stated time and time again that he has already recovered from his knee injury, but those are always tricky and giving him more time seems reasonable.

