Managing Madrid Podcast: Mbappe’s deteriorating relationship with PSG

PSG’s tone —why is it different toward Kylian Mbappe this season?

How possible is it that PSG would actually bench Mbappe next season?

When is the best time for him to go to Real Madrid?

Leonardo’s recent quotes about Mbappe being problematic

Is there a chance that PSG and Real Madrid will trade players?

How do PSG fans feel about the way Mbappe treats the club?

