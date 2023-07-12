 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Day Three: 12 July 2023

Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Happy birthday to Vini Jr!

Vini and the bench mob (Camavinho and Rodrygo) are all together enjoying the rest of days of vacation in Rio de Janeiro.

Is Carlo happy with the squad?

Reportedly, the coach was promised top signings for the attack. Now some reports say he is wants the top signing, but another report say he is happy and identified with the squad.

Kroos’ class: playing and tweeting

Euro U21 Team of Tournament

Blanco was included in Euro U21 team of tournament.

