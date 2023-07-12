Day Three: 12 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Happy birthday to Vini Jr!

Viní Jr. at Real Madrid:



• 59 goals

• 64 assists

• 9 trophies

• 1 time Real Madrid's POTY

• 2 times part of #UCL TOTS

• 8 times Real Madrid's POTM



Happy 23rd birthday, it's just the start!

Vini and the bench mob (Camavinho and Rodrygo) are all together enjoying the rest of days of vacation in Rio de Janeiro.

Pre-season training has started at Vini Jr.'s house in Rio.

Is Carlo happy with the squad?

Reportedly, the coach was promised top signings for the attack. Now some reports say he is wants the top signing, but another report say he is happy and identified with the squad.

Carlo Ancelotti will play with a diamond formation next season with Bellingham behind Rodrygo. When Joselu plays, it will be a 4-3-3. Ancelotti is happy with the new signings and with the squad. He is quite identified with this team that he has.



— @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/j7CxLbB0hI — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) July 11, 2023

Kroos’ class: playing and tweeting

Yes looks good. Problem is the ball went 10 m above the goal.

Euro U21 Team of Tournament

Blanco was included in Euro U21 team of tournament.