Ancelotti exploring diamond formation to start the preseason -report

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will explore the possibility of implementing a 4-4-2 diamond formation with new signing Jude Bellingham deployed behind the two attackers, according to a report published on MARCA. That way, Madrid would take advantage of their depth in the midfield line.

On paper, Eduardo Camavinga would be the starter as the defensive midfielder, per that same report. The Frenchman did enough during the second half of the past season to be ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni in the rotation, but it’s clear that it will be a close battle for the starting spot.

Fede Valverde appears to be an undisputed starter as well, mainly because of his physicality. Modric, Kroos and Ceballos would then be competing for the remaining spot in that starting midfield.

Many things can change before the start of the season. That formation appears to be interesting for the midfield line, but it could take away some of Vinicius and Rodrygo’s production, so Ancelotti will likely have to keep thinking and exploring new ideas.