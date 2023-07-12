 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bellingham rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Just as expected, the British midfielder is working with the rest of the group today.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham rejoined the squad in training this Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s training session. Madrid and Bellingham himself are being extra cautious with his previous knee injury and the midfielder will go through an individual training plan during the next few weeks to avoid any risks.

As initially reported on Tuesday, Bellingham felt no pain on his knee after Monday’s training session and there are no reasons for concern. He will just follow a cautious training plan during the first few weeks of preseason so that his knee progressively gets used to the intense work required during this stage.

Expect Bellingham to miss at least a couple more training sessions these next few days. Madrid spent a lot of money on his signing and want to avoid any risks going forward so that the midfielder is ready and in perfect condition to start the 2023-24 season.

