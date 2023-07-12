 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Vitor Roque, Arda Güler, and differences between Real and Barca’s transfers

Kiyan and Diego are back with a fresh serving of Churros

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona’s transfers this summer so far
  • What’s going on with Vitor Roque?
  • Where will he play next season?
  • How Barca did Depor dirty back in the day
  • How much will Roque play next season?
  • Parallels to Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes
  • Ronald Koeman’s bitterness towards Barca
  • Were there hidden numbers in the Arda transfer?
  • The hate Diego gets in the Churros comments
  • How will Luis Enrique do with PSG?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid