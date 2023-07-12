Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Vitor Roque, Arda Güler, and differences between Real and Barca’s transfers

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona’s transfers this summer so far

What’s going on with Vitor Roque?

Where will he play next season?

How Barca did Depor dirty back in the day

How much will Roque play next season?

Parallels to Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes

Ronald Koeman’s bitterness towards Barca

Were there hidden numbers in the Arda transfer?

The hate Diego gets in the Churros comments

How will Luis Enrique do with PSG?

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.

