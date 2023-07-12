Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Vitor Roque, Arda Güler, and differences between Real and Barca’s transfers

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona’s transfers this summer so far
- What’s going on with Vitor Roque?
- Where will he play next season?
- How Barca did Depor dirty back in the day
- How much will Roque play next season?
- Parallels to Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes
- Ronald Koeman’s bitterness towards Barca
- Were there hidden numbers in the Arda transfer?
- The hate Diego gets in the Churros comments
- How will Luis Enrique do with PSG?
- And more.
