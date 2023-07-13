Day Four: 13 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Pre-season training continues...

AS reported that Pintus training sessions will be more intense in the upcoming days.

Jude is back!

Some fans expressed their concerns for not seeing Jude training with the team on Tuesday. He was with physiotherapists to strengthen the muscles around his knee. He has returned and trained with the team yesterday.

Federico Valverde to Jude Bellingham: goal! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WOS2fF5Djg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 12, 2023

Will the diamond work?

There are recent reports stating Carlo will try a 442 diamond formation in the new season. Relevo also reported it:

Carlo Ancelotti is seriously considering switching to a 4 man midfield next season. The midfield is full of quality and the Italian does not want to bench majority of them. @relevo pic.twitter.com/F6rx1okdcT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 12, 2023

From previous reports, the #10 role is Jude’s place in the system. This formation would also help Arda Güler. Rodrygo might also be used in the position (even though we have many mids, but fewer forwards...)

Before voting, it’s worth reading Kiyan’s article about Jude in a diamond.