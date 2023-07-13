OFFICIAL: Ceballos injury report

Real Madrid have announced that midfielder Dani Ceballos suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s training session. As always, the injury report doesn’t disclose how much time he will need to recover from this injury, but it looks like he will miss the whole pre-season stage as the injury is big enough to keep him out around a month.

Following tests carried out on Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the distal tendon in his right thigh. His recovery will be assessed.

Source: Realmadrid.com

This is devastating news for Dani Ceballos, who will have to work hard when he recovers in order to improve his conditioning. The timing of this injury just couldn’t be worse, as his teammates will be ahead of him with their form when the season kicks off.