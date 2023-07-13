Arda Guler: “I remember when Rodrygo, Vini, Camavinga and Valverde came here, they were 18, just like me”

Arda Guler is enjoying his first week as a Real Madrid player. Reports out of Spain from MARCA and AS, suggest that the 18-year-old has massively impressed both the coaching staff and his fellow teammates. In his first interview with club following his signing, Guler referenced the career path of players like Camavinga, Vinicius, Rodrygo and others who arrived young but are now established stars in the team.

“I remember when Rodrygo, Vini, Camavinga and Valverde came here, they were 18, just like me. I remember that moment really well, they’re really good players and now they are my teammates,” Guler said.

The teenager has been adamant about staying at Real Madrid this season rather than going out on loan. He will have his chance to impress on the team’s preseason tour in the US. It is expected the Guler will see most of his minutes on the right wing, but does have the ability to play as a #10 or deeper in midfield. After preseason, both he and the club will make an official decision regarding a potential loan deal, but early impressions seem to signal that the Turk will be staying put in Madrid this year.