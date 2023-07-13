Rafa Marin being tracked by three La Liga clubs

Rafa Marin is the subject of serious transfer interest from Villarreal, Real Betis, and Celta Vigo according to a report from AS.

The 21-year-old has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Raul’s Castilla and has established himself as one of the best players in the academy. The time has likely come for the center back to make the step up to the first division. Real Betis are reportedly the most keen on his signature and the current favorites to sign the player. After the departure of Pau Torres from Villarreal to Aston Villa, the yellow submarine are in the market for a center back and have Rafa Marin on their radar. The third club, Celta Vigo, have long been an admirer of Rafa Marin with reports in January suggesting Madrid would look at the possibility of a transfer fee + Rafa Marin for Celta’s Gabri Veiga. That talk has cooled since the renewal of Ceballos and signing of Jude Bellingham.

Along with Rafa Marin, both Sergio Arribas and Carlos Dotor are expected to make the step up to first division football. All three players would likely be sold with a 50% rights clause or buy-back clause, in order to keep the possibility of their return open. It would be a deal setup using a similar formula to that which was used for Fran Garcia and other academy products in the past.