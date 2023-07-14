Day Five: 14 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.
Arda continues to impress
Arda Güler’s two goals in training today… ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/f2Xiwz5Dms— TC (@totalcristiano) July 13, 2023
4-4-2 diamond or 4-2-3-1?
We have discussed the reports of Carlo wanting to change the system to 4-4-2 diamond in order to have 4 mids. Now Marca is reporting that Carlo is considering the 4-2-3-1.
NEW: Carlo Ancelotti is also considering switching to a 4231 system. @marca pic.twitter.com/OArofh2gip— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023
Poll
Which system would you use?
-
0%
4-3-3
-
0%
4-2-3-1
-
0%
4-4-2 diamond
-
0%
4-4-2
Real Madrid players on EA FC 24
Jude Bellingham in EA FC 24 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/MwNuiFqflB— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023
Vinicius Jr in EAFC24. pic.twitter.com/W9VY8wfrmy— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023
Another new is that Alfredo Di Stefano stadium will be in EA FC 24.
Other Updates.
- Pintus decided to give a time off for the player, so there wasn’t training session yesterday afternoon;
- Ceballos is out of the preseason tour. How unlucky is this man? Besides many (more important) midfielders in the team, he is out of the preseason due to important injury;
- Full Squad in 6 days;
- Preseason friendly vs AC Milan in 10 days;
- Kroos said he wants to win La Liga in the next season;
- Lord Vallejo is considering to leave;
- Kroos and Modric will continue to be crucial players for Carlo. They have everything to play in all system Carlo might want to try.
Loading comments...