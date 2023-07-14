 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Day Five: 14 July 2023

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Arda continues to impress

4-4-2 diamond or 4-2-3-1?

We have discussed the reports of Carlo wanting to change the system to 4-4-2 diamond in order to have 4 mids. Now Marca is reporting that Carlo is considering the 4-2-3-1.

Poll

Which system would you use?

view results
  • 0%
    4-3-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4-2-3-1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4-4-2 diamond
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    4-4-2
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Real Madrid players on EA FC 24

Another new is that Alfredo Di Stefano stadium will be in EA FC 24.

Other Updates.

  • Pintus decided to give a time off for the player, so there wasn’t training session yesterday afternoon;
  • Ceballos is out of the preseason tour. How unlucky is this man? Besides many (more important) midfielders in the team, he is out of the preseason due to important injury;
  • Full Squad in 6 days;
  • Preseason friendly vs AC Milan in 10 days;
  • Kroos said he wants to win La Liga in the next season;
  • Lord Vallejo is considering to leave;
  • Kroos and Modric will continue to be crucial players for Carlo. They have everything to play in all system Carlo might want to try.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid