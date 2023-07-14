Day Five: 14 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Arda continues to impress

Arda Güler’s two goals in training today… ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/f2Xiwz5Dms — TC (@totalcristiano) July 13, 2023

4-4-2 diamond or 4-2-3-1?

We have discussed the reports of Carlo wanting to change the system to 4-4-2 diamond in order to have 4 mids. Now Marca is reporting that Carlo is considering the 4-2-3-1.

NEW: Carlo Ancelotti is also considering switching to a 4231 system. @marca pic.twitter.com/OArofh2gip — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023

Poll Which system would you use? 4-3-3

4-2-3-1

4-4-2 diamond

4-4-2 vote view results 0% 4-3-3 (0 votes)

0% 4-2-3-1 (0 votes)

0% 4-4-2 diamond (0 votes)

0% 4-4-2 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Real Madrid players on EA FC 24

Jude Bellingham in EA FC 24 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/MwNuiFqflB — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023

Vinicius Jr in EAFC24. pic.twitter.com/W9VY8wfrmy — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023

Another new is that Alfredo Di Stefano stadium will be in EA FC 24.

