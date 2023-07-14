Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Spain knocked out of the European Under-19 Championship

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

The difference in quality between Italy and Spain’s previous opponents

The performances of Manuel Ángel, César Palacios and Gonzalo García

Which player has been the most impressive during the tournament?

Should Real Madrid consider registering Arda Güler with Castilla?

Will Rafa Marín, Sergio Arribas and Carlos Dotor join Real Madrid’s pre-season tour?

Endrick improving his situation at Palmeiras

Pre-season memories

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)