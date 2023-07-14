 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: The Toni Kroos Appreciation Mailbag

Kiyan and Lucas go through questions sent in from Real Madrid fans

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Best Toni Kroos moments in a Real Madrid shirt
  • Putting a percentage on a Kylian Mbappe transfer
  • The player profiles that Real Madrid sign
  • Will a player need to be sold if Mbappe comes?
  • Dani Ceballos’s injury
  • Latest on Fede Valverde’s possible suspension
  • The Arda Güler hype
  • Fran Garcia
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

