Real Madrid’s coaching staff “very encouraged” by early signs from Bellingham, Güler -sources

The optimism is real. Real Madrid’s coaching staff is “very encouraged” by the very first few training sessions completed by new signings Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler, club sources told Managing Madrid. It’s been only five days since Real Madrid kicked off the 2023-24 preseason yet both Bellingham and Güler have already shown very promising signs.

While the expectations were definitely higher for Bellingham considering the status he already has in European football, he has still managed to impress. The coaching staff expected to see his quality as a player, but his physicality and his ability to cover a lot of ground also stood up.

On the other hand, Güler was somewhat unknown. Real Madrid’s coaching staff received some scouting reports about the Turkish talent as soon as they secured his signing but they were somewhat warned about his lack of experience. However, he’s made less mistakes than expected and his game is more polished than initially given credit for, per those same sources.

If Ancelotti decides to implement a 4-4-2 diamond formation, Bellingham, Güler and Brahim Diaz will compete for the starting spot behind the two attackers, although it’s certain that this would be Bellingham’s spot to lose.