Vallejo set to join Granada on loan deal -report

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is set to sign a loan deal with Granada on a year-long contract, according to reports from MARCA and Cadena COPE. Vallejo’s current deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2025, so Los Blancos would still have to find a new club for Vallejo next year.

The Spanish defender was a promising signing back in the day but he never actually reached his potential. The first few injuries he suffered early in his career affected him and Vallejo failed to make an impact for Real Madrid whenever he got the chance to play.

Still, he could potentially make an impact for Granada. The Andalusian team just promoted to La Liga and Vallejo should be good enough to play as a starter there. Furthermore, he knows the city and the club after spending two seasons there. This loan deal makes sense for all sides involved.

Expect confirmation soon.