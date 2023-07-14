 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The “unreported 122m” and Barca’s new UEFA fine

Kiyan and Diego also discuss Mbappe’s salary, the ‘hate’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and more.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Arda Guler Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Real Madrid’s ‘unreported 122m’ as written about by The Telegraph
  • How Churros y Tácticas started
  • Can older players play for Castilla and La Masia?
  • How important are the academies from a business perspective?
  • Are Barca trained to hate Real Madrid?
  • Will Kylian Mbappe’s salary be problematic in the locker room?
  • Barca owing Lionel Messi money until 2025
  • Barca’s fine of 500k
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

