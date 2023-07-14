Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The “unreported 122m” and Barca’s new UEFA fine

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid’s ‘unreported 122m’ as written about by The Telegraph
- How Churros y Tácticas started
- Can older players play for Castilla and La Masia?
- How important are the academies from a business perspective?
- Are Barca trained to hate Real Madrid?
- Will Kylian Mbappe’s salary be problematic in the locker room?
- Barca owing Lionel Messi money until 2025
- Barca’s fine of 500k
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
