Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The “unreported 122m” and Barca’s new UEFA fine

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Real Madrid’s ‘unreported 122m’ as written about by The Telegraph

How Churros y Tácticas started

Can older players play for Castilla and La Masia?

How important are the academies from a business perspective?

Are Barca trained to hate Real Madrid?

Will Kylian Mbappe’s salary be problematic in the locker room?

Barca owing Lionel Messi money until 2025

Barca’s fine of 500k

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

