Ancelotti: “This year we will change our formation”

The Spanish media got to pick Ancelotti’s brain for a handful of questions immediately after Friday’s training session. The Italian coach confirmed that he will be implementing new tactics during the preseason and he also talked about Camavinga’s role.

“This year we will change our formation. We can’t forget that the previous one was very successful for us but we have to find a new playing style,” he said. Reports indicate that a 4-4-2 diamond formation will be tested during the preseason stage.

He then discussed Camavinga’s position after the Frenchman played most of the 2022-23 season as a left-back. That won’t happen many times this next season, though.

“Our plan is to deploy Camavinga either as a CM or as a DM. If Fran Garcia or Mendy are available he won’t play as a LB,” he explained.

He wrapped his brief media appearance by saying that there’s no such thing as a “friendly game” against Barcelona, adding that Real Madrid will try to win the preseason Clasico.