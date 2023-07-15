Day Six: 15 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Vallejo is leaving

Relax guys, it’s just a one year loan...

️| Jesús Vallejo to Granada - agreement done & medicals booked. 1 year loan. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/x26oyMHR8i — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 14, 2023

Definitely an iconic picture of him:

More departures might happen: Odriozola and Reinier.

Ancelotti will try a new system

Ancelotti gave a brief press-conference before the training session yesterday. He confirmed he’ll try a new system:

This year we are going to play a different system. We cannot forget that the system we have used in recent years has given us great success, but we have to find a new style. It could be that this year we will play with a different system. We have to find a new style, especially on the tour, which is an important part of the pre-season.

He also said Camavinga won’t play as LB:

The idea is for Camavinga to play as a midfielder or as a pivot. If we have the left backs available, either Fran García or with Mendy, he won’t play as a left back.

❗️ Shortly before Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference, Real Madrid asked journalists not to ask the coach about new signings or his move to Brazil. @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/wI4f9NNM6V — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 14, 2023

Will Carlo coach Brazil NT?

Ancelotti & Brazil’s situation is creating internal doubts at Real Madrid. In the club, they wonder how he will motivate the squad if things become rough. From Carlo’s entourage, they say that if he were to be offered a new contract, he’d sign it the next day. @antonmeana pic.twitter.com/EPZ5UBFYR2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023

JUST IN: Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to Ednaldo Rodrigues & informed him that his priority in both the present & future is Real Madrid. The Italian is fully focused & committed to the season ahead. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/sKM4Fx6RyE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2023

When publicly announcing Fernando Diniz as the new Brazil NT interim coach for the next year, Brazilian Federation’s president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has said Carlo will join on Copa America 2024. It’s was not an official statement by the CBF, as Carlo can only sign a new contract after January. But even Militão has talked publicly that Carlo will be Brazil NT coach. I’m wondering - what Carlo (or his entourage) had said to Ednaldo Rodrigues in order for him to be so confident on Carlo’s arrival almost a year from now without a signed contract ?

Another question - will he coach Brazil sooner than 2024?

Real Madrid are aware of the problems Ancelotti encountered last season & know that he could encounter further difficulties next season. If a string of bad results happens, an early sacking cannot be ruled out. But for now, the idea is that he stays on. @GuillerRai pic.twitter.com/NN5sMKLGGF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 14, 2023

Sometimes, it looks like it is all set for Carlo to be the scapegoat. I mean, If Real Madrid don’t sign a top striker for next season, I believe Ancelotti is set to have a difficult season. No top goal scorer, along with many new and young players. Also, there is a possibility of change in system.

