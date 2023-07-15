 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Day Six: 15 July 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
Vallejo is leaving

Relax guys, it’s just a one year loan...

Definitely an iconic picture of him:

More departures might happen: Odriozola and Reinier.

Ancelotti will try a new system

Ancelotti gave a brief press-conference before the training session yesterday. He confirmed he’ll try a new system:

This year we are going to play a different system. We cannot forget that the system we have used in recent years has given us great success, but we have to find a new style.

It could be that this year we will play with a different system. We have to find a new style, especially on the tour, which is an important part of the pre-season.

He also said Camavinga won’t play as LB:

The idea is for Camavinga to play as a midfielder or as a pivot. If we have the left backs available, either Fran García or with Mendy, he won’t play as a left back.

Will Carlo coach Brazil NT?

When publicly announcing Fernando Diniz as the new Brazil NT interim coach for the next year, Brazilian Federation’s president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has said Carlo will join on Copa America 2024. It’s was not an official statement by the CBF, as Carlo can only sign a new contract after January. But even Militão has talked publicly that Carlo will be Brazil NT coach. I’m wondering - what Carlo (or his entourage) had said to Ednaldo Rodrigues in order for him to be so confident on Carlo’s arrival almost a year from now without a signed contract ?

Another question - will he coach Brazil sooner than 2024?

Sometimes, it looks like it is all set for Carlo to be the scapegoat. I mean, If Real Madrid don’t sign a top striker for next season, I believe Ancelotti is set to have a difficult season. No top goal scorer, along with many new and young players. Also, there is a possibility of change in system.

Meanwhile ....

