Carvajal, Joselu and Nacho rejoin Real Madrid squad in training

Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez and new signing Joselu Mato made their return to Madrid and completed Saturday’s training session with the rest of the squad after enjoying some extra days off following their participation in the UEFA Nations League games for the Spanish national team.

Carvajal, Nacho and Joselu will have to work hard during the next few days in order to improve their conditioning, given that they missed the first few training sessions. However, that should not be an issue as all three players did their best to stay in shape during their days off.

The rest of the International players will join the group when Real Madrid’s squad arrives in Los Angeles on July 20th. Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely have to play the first friendly match against Milan without them but they should all be available for the second game against Manchester United on July 26th.