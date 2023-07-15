OFFICIAL: Vallejo joins Granada on loan deal

Real Madrid have officially announced the departure of defender Jesus Vallejo, who is joining Granada on a year-long loan deal which will expire in the summer of 2024.

El Real Madrid C. F. y el Granada C. F. han acordado la cesión del jugador Jesús Vallejo para esta temporada, hasta el 30 de junio de 2024.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Vallejo’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2025, so the club will still have to find a new team for him next year. The Spanish defender will get a good opportunity to play relevant minutes for Granada after being buried deep on Madrid’s bench for the last two seasons. In the end, Vallejo never reached the potential he showed for Real Zaragoza and Eintracht Frankfurt, which is disappointing for all parts involved.

Still, he’s good enough to be a decent defender in a smaller club like Granada, so he will continue his career in La Liga.