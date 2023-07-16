Day Seven: 16 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s official: Vallejo joined Granada on loan. With his departure Real Madrid have two spots available in the squad, #9 and #25. Odriozola (#16) is set to leave.

The German cyborg

Toni Kroos has never dropped below a 93.1% average pass accuracy during a full season since joining Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/k7sHZW1eqY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 15, 2023

More reports about the new system

Camavinga will be a guaranteed starter because he suits the two systems Ancelotti wants to try: 442 (diamond) and 4231. @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/MK6TRJRQFv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 15, 2023

In the case of 442 diamond, will Camavinga play as pivot or interior? In any case, we all know who will sit at the top of diamond...