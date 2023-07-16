Day Seven: 16 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
It’s official: Vallejo joined Granada on loan. With his departure Real Madrid have two spots available in the squad, #9 and #25. Odriozola (#16) is set to leave.
The German cyborg
Toni Kroos has never dropped below a 93.1% average pass accuracy during a full season since joining Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/k7sHZW1eqY— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 15, 2023
More reports about the new system
Camavinga will be a guaranteed starter because he suits the two systems Ancelotti wants to try: 442 (diamond) and 4231. @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/MK6TRJRQFv— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 15, 2023
In the case of 442 diamond, will Camavinga play as pivot or interior? In any case, we all know who will sit at the top of diamond...
Ancelotti’s current idea is to test Rodrygo and Vinicius together in a diamond with Bellingham behind them. @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/FcU0FlA2sF— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 15, 2023
