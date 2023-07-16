Rafa Marin set to join Betis on loan deal -report

Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin is set to join Betis on a loan deal, according to AS. The Spanish center-back has decided to accept Betis’ interest and Madrid will extend his contract first, as it currently ends in 2024.

Betis will include an option to buy the player during the loan deal and Madrid will also include another one which would allow them to bring him back even if Betis decide to trigger their option to sign the player permanently.

Rafa Marin will therefore have a spot in La Liga and in a quality club like Betis. It will not be easy for him to crack the rotation during this first season, although he will surely try to prove his worth and earn some minutes.

The defender was always set to leave Castilla after Raul’s team couldn’t achieve promotion to Segunda Division in a heartbreaking loss to Eldense.