Real Madrid expect Mbappe to green-light departure from PSG in upcoming weeks -sources

The Mbappe-Real Madrid saga has written a new chapter. Florentino Perez and the rest of Real Madrid’s board are both expecting and hoping to see the French player finally green-light his departure from Paris Saint-Germain over the upcoming weeks, according to club sources.

With PSG looking to either extend his contract or sell him now, Mbappe was reluctant to give up on his lucrative ‘loyalty bonus’ with the French club, therefore waiting to leave until becoming a free agent in the summer of 2024. However, these sources within Real Madrid seem to believe that Mbappe has acknowledge the fact that he must let that bonus go if he truly wants to leave PSG this summer.

Mbappe himself has never publicly entertained the idea of leaving his current club this year, but this is due to him wanting to cash in at least a portion of that bonus. Furthermore, the battle for the PR narrative between PSG and Mbappe is huge at the moment and neither side wants to be perceived as the villain, per those same sources.

Quite simply, the ball is on Mbappe’s side of the court now and it’s time for him to make a decision. Real Madrid have the money to sign Mbappe if he finally tells PSG he wants out and the French club would be willing to sell him, given that letting him leave the club as a free agent has never been a possibility for them.

Real Madrid are optimistic about Mbappe and PSG finally reaching some kind of agreement over this loyalty bonus in the next few weeks and the whole situation could be unlocked if that happens.