Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Where should Arribas play next season?

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

How could Vinícius Tobias improve his game?

The future of Sergio Arribas

How much should Real Madrid demand for Castilla players?

Rafa Marín leaving without getting his first-team debut

Deciding which players should be sent to Real Madrid C

Next Castilla captain

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)