Roberto Carlos doesn’t believe Carlo Ancelotti has signed a contract with Brazil

In and interview with CNN Brazil’s ‘Domingol’, Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has said that he doesn’t believe Carlo Ancelotti has signed a contract with Brazil.

“I don’t believe Ancelotti signed a contract with the Brazilian national team, he already has a contract with Real Madrid,” Carlos said. “He already asked me about the national team, but he never said he wanted to train them. When it came out in the press, I was even surprised. I don’t understand, very strange. It would be unprofessional to sign two contracts.”

Carlos’s comments today have sparked some confusion, as The Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues himself has confirmed the news earlier in July.

So, it seems that there is some confusion and contradiction about Ancelotti’s situation. Maybe Carlos is expressing his personal opinion and is not aware of the facts behind the scenes. In any case, it is an interesting comment, because the Brazilian is quite close with Ancelotti and is one of Real Madrid’s ambassadors. There is still no confirmation from Ancelotti himself either about coaching Brazil.