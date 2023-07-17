Daily Thread: 17 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Pre-season Continues

The players are feeling the wrath of Pintus. Castilla was subject to it as well.

It's only been a week with Antonio Pintus. pic.twitter.com/NMweWN8oZG — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 16, 2023

A New Spanish King.

The club put out the following statement regarding the 20 year old’s victory over Novak Djokovic.

“Congratulations on your brilliant victory at @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz. And congratulations on maintaining top spot in the world tennis rankings. You are a source of pride for Spanish sport and all of the madridistas.”

ICYMI: The “unreported 122m” and Barca’s new UEFA fine.

In this Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan and Diego discuss a range of topics from Real Madrid’s ‘unreported 122m’ as written about by The Telegraph to Barca owing Lionel Messi money until 2025. Give it a listen.