Daily Thread: 17 July 2023

Pre-season Continues
The players are feeling the wrath of Pintus. Castilla was subject to it as well.
A New Spanish King.
The club put out the following statement regarding the 20 year old’s victory over Novak Djokovic.
“Congratulations on your brilliant victory at @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz. And congratulations on maintaining top spot in the world tennis rankings. You are a source of pride for Spanish sport and all of the madridistas.”
ICYMI: The “unreported 122m” and Barca’s new UEFA fine.
In this Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan and Diego discuss a range of topics from Real Madrid’s ‘unreported 122m’ as written about by The Telegraph to Barca owing Lionel Messi money until 2025. Give it a listen.
