OFFICIAL: Real Madrid name Pirri as honorary president

Real Madrid have announced that club legend ‘Pirri’ has been named Real Madrid’s Honorary President, confirming Managing Madrid’s report published on June 26th.

Real Madrid C. F. informs that the Board of Directors, chaired by Florentino Pérez, has approved today, 17 July 2023, the proposal to the General Assembly of Members to appoint José Martínez Pirri as Honorary President of Real Madrid.

Source: Realmadrid.com

José Martinez ‘Pirri’ was one of the key players of that Real Madrid in the ye-ye era, a team which conquered the sixth European Cup for the club in 1966 with 11 Spanish players in the starting lineup.

Pirri was a legendary midfielder born in 1945, so he’s 78 years old. He was destined to be the club’s next Honorary President after Di Stefano, Gento and Amancio were in charge of that role for the last decade. He’s the fourth honorary president in the history of the club.