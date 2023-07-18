Daily Thread: 18 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The saga that ebbs and flows.

Here’s the thing Madridistas, I still have PTSD from last summer. The same excitement, the same catchy headlines and finally a massive let down with that hefty renewal with PSG. This was after we humiliated them in the UCL no less. Who’s to say that same thing is not happening again? Until I see that communicado I’m going to assuming we’re being used yet again. Let's get the community thoughts.

Kylian Mbappe report by @marca:



• PSG want to situation completed ASAP.

• PSG want to go on their Japan tour with the case closed.

• Real Madrid believe time is on their side. pic.twitter.com/pTljz2b1xe — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 17, 2023

@Carpio_Marca: “If Mbappé’s entourage find an agreement on taking a loss (loyalty & transfer bonus), he will sign for Real Madrid in coming weeks.” pic.twitter.com/mPBKw6raOQ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 17, 2023

Poll What’s going to happen with Mbappe at the end of this transfer window? He’s going to renew with PSG

He’s going to stay at PSG and the saga will continue next summer

He’s going to stay at PSG and sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January

He’s going to join Real Madrid this summer. vote view results 18% He’s going to renew with PSG (39 votes)

40% He’s going to stay at PSG and the saga will continue next summer (87 votes)

17% He’s going to stay at PSG and sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January (37 votes)

23% He’s going to join Real Madrid this summer. (51 votes) 214 votes total Vote Now

The Financials are out!!

| OFFICIAL: Real Madrid announce an increase of 17% in revenue (€843M) from last year and for the first time exceeding the pre-pandemic revenues (€757M in 2018-19). ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RA5rKz8UG2 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 17, 2023

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid close 2022-23 financial year with €12 million profit. pic.twitter.com/lxrQkPLT5n — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 17, 2023

More from Real Madrid's official statement:



Real Madrid have 128 million euros available in treasury and 265 million euros in credit policies to easily face any type of payment. pic.twitter.com/0kBu29aAN5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 17, 2023

