 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 18 July 2023

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Real Madrid Castilla v CD Eldense - Primera RFEF Play Off Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

The saga that ebbs and flows.

Here’s the thing Madridistas, I still have PTSD from last summer. The same excitement, the same catchy headlines and finally a massive let down with that hefty renewal with PSG. This was after we humiliated them in the UCL no less. Who’s to say that same thing is not happening again? Until I see that communicado I’m going to assuming we’re being used yet again. Let's get the community thoughts.

Poll

What’s going to happen with Mbappe at the end of this transfer window?

view results
  • 18%
    He’s going to renew with PSG
    (39 votes)
  • 40%
    He’s going to stay at PSG and the saga will continue next summer
    (87 votes)
  • 17%
    He’s going to stay at PSG and sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January
    (37 votes)
  • 23%
    He’s going to join Real Madrid this summer.
    (51 votes)
214 votes total Vote Now

The Financials are out!!

Back in time for the US Tour.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid