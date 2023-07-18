 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Mbappe getting closer?

Kiyan and Lucas go over the latest, and discuss some of the surrounding dialogue of the Mbappe saga

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • What sources have told Managing Madrid about the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid situation.
  • Why it’s important to sift through the noise to find real information
  • Engagement prioritizing quality
  • Lucas’s track record of breaking / exclusive news
  • El Chiringuito’s ‘breaking news’ last night
  • Is it worth tuning into Chringuito?
  • Kylian Mbappe’s loyalty bonus
  • And more.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

